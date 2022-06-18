SAN DIEGO – Happy Father’s Day, San Diego!
In honor of the day all about dads, we asked out FOX 5 viewers to share the best advice, or “dad-vice,” their father has ever given them. In less than an hour, we had received hundreds of comments ranging from the hilarious to the sweet to the downright dirty– don’t worry, we left those ones out for today!
Whether your dad gave you the most insightful piece of knowledge you have ever heard or something silly that has stuck with you over the years, we have something here for everyone.
Below, we have compiled a list of the best comments that our FOX 5 viewers submitted:
There’s no reason not to feel joy every single dayJennifer
Do housework on the weekdays so you can relax on the weekendsSaunie
Work ethic, car maintenance, and sense of humorAmanda
Never depend on a man to take care of you. Get a career and earn your own moneyTeresa
You are priceless. Never fall for money or diamonds. Know your worth and never settle for lessYuavyuagtsisyuag
Don’t share my advice to others Dumisani Siwinda
Dumisani
Plan your future so that your past will be happyJosie
Never step on people on your way up the ladder of success because you never know who your gonna need on your way back downTina
Measure twice and cut once. Work smarter not harderRyan
Do it right, or don’t do it all. Give it back as good if not better then received. Good things will always come backAaron
Always tell the truth regardless of how bad it isMaria
Don’t force it!! whether it be a puzzle piece or a relationshipKandi
And of course, the best dad-vice that has ever been given…
Listen to your motherDozens of commenters!
To read through the hundreds of comments we received on our post asking for advice from dads, click HERE.