SAN DIEGO – Happy Father’s Day, San Diego!

In honor of the day all about dads, we asked out FOX 5 viewers to share the best advice, or “dad-vice,” their father has ever given them. In less than an hour, we had received hundreds of comments ranging from the hilarious to the sweet to the downright dirty– don’t worry, we left those ones out for today!

Whether your dad gave you the most insightful piece of knowledge you have ever heard or something silly that has stuck with you over the years, we have something here for everyone.

Below, we have compiled a list of the best comments that our FOX 5 viewers submitted:

There’s no reason not to feel joy every single day Jennifer

Do housework on the weekdays so you can relax on the weekends Saunie

Work ethic, car maintenance, and sense of humor Amanda

Never depend on a man to take care of you. Get a career and earn your own money Teresa

You are priceless. Never fall for money or diamonds. Know your worth and never settle for less Yuavyuagtsisyuag

Don’t share my advice to others Dumisani Siwinda Dumisani

Plan your future so that your past will be happy Josie

Never step on people on your way up the ladder of success because you never know who your gonna need on your way back down Tina

Measure twice and cut once. Work smarter not harder Ryan

Do it right, or don’t do it all. Give it back as good if not better then received. Good things will always come back Aaron

Always tell the truth regardless of how bad it is Maria

Don’t force it!! whether it be a puzzle piece or a relationship Kandi

And of course, the best dad-vice that has ever been given…

Listen to your mother Dozens of commenters!

To read through the hundreds of comments we received on our post asking for advice from dads, click HERE.