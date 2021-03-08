Dad pinned by hit-and-run driver while loading kid into car

SAN DIEGO — Investigators are searching for a driver accused of pinning a 47-year-old man against his car as he loaded his 7-year-old into the back seat.

San Diego County Crime Stoppers released a photo and short video of a silver Saturn Vue that reportedly fled the crash near Redwood Village on Sunday.

Police said a man was helping his 7-year-old into the back seat of his 2017 Toyota Corolla at a grocery store near 5900 University Avenue around 3 p.m. The Saturn Vue was westbound in the parking lot when it swerved to the left and pinned the father against the rear door of the Corolla, according to police. The dad suffered severe injuries to his lower extremities.

The driver of the Vue reportedly stuck around for 10 seconds then drove off when people started to walk toward the crash. Officers said surveillance video from a nearby business showed the car driving through the shopping center then onto Redwood Street.

Police said the car had front end damage, specifically to the left turn signal and left bumper.

Police released this photo of a Saturn Vue in connection with a hit-and-run in Mid-City Sunday. Photo: San Diego County Crime Stoppers

Police released this file photo of a Saturn Vue in connection with a hit-and-run in Mid-City Sunday. Photo: San Diego County Crime Stoppers

Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in this case. Anyone with information about the driver or vehicle is asked to call San Diego Police Department’s Traffic Division at 858-495-7813 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 888-580-8477.

Go to www.sdcrimestoppers.org for information about how to send a web or mobile app tip.