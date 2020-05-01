Dad killed, daughter hurt in highway motorcycle crash

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A motorcyclist was killed and his 16- year-old daughter was injured when they crashed on a rural section of state Route 76 near the Rincon Indian Reservation, authorities said Friday.

The rider, who was in his 50s, lost control of his Honda motorcycle for unknown reasons around 4:40 p.m. Thursday as he was riding west around a curve on SR-76 near Rincon Ranch Road, California Highway Patrol Officer Kevin Smale said.

The motorcycle veered off the roadway and overturned, ejecting both the father and his daughter, Smale said. The rider, a Vista resident whose name was withheld pending family notification, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The girl suffered minor injuries and was expected to make a full recovery, the officer said. The circumstances leading up to the crash were under investigation, but intoxication was not a factor.