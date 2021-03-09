Dad hit by car while loading son into back seat fights for his life

SAN DIEGO — Doctors were prepping a 47-year-old for his fourth surgery Tuesday after he was pinned to his car by a hit-and-run driver while loading his son into the back seat.

Police are searching for the driver of a silver Saturn VUE who took off after hitting Tu Hoang Lam in an El Cerrito grocery store parking lot on Sunday.

The driver hit Lam right after he put his 6-year-old son into his car seat. The VUE pinned Lam against his own vehicle for at least 10 seconds while his son was inches away, investigators said.

“His lower extremities from the waist down were crushed,” Lam’s brother Ben Xavier told FOX 5. “His pelvic bone had shattered and his legs, his right leg in particular, was shattered and all of his soft tissue was just severely damaged.”

Lam didn’t have identification on him so first responders initially didn’t know who he was. Family says Lam’s 6-year-old son helped call family members after his dad was hurt.

“His son helped a woman who was by standing there unlock (Lam’s) phone and start calling numbers,” Xavier said.

Lam’s 11-year-old daughter smiled through watery eyes Tuesday as she told FOX 5 she knows her dad will make it through this because he is strong.

“He’s very humble and forgiving as well, and he also likes to give to people more than receiving,” Danvy Lam said. “He also can be really funny sometimes, and he can always entertain me and help me when I need it.”

But now Lam is the one in need of help and the family is so grateful for the community’s support. In just two days, a GoFundMe has raised thousands of dollars to help cover medical bills and other expenses.

As Lam fights for his life, his family is hopeful the driver of the VUE will come forward.

“Come forward and take that next breath, and be responsible and take the steps that are necessary,” Xavier said.

Anyone with information that could help police track down the driver down is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 858-580-8477. They’re offering a reward up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.