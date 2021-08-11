Dad accused of murdering children in Mexico said he was ‘enlightened’ by conspiracy theories, criminal complaint alleges

LOS ANGELES – A Santa Barbara father confessed to killing his two young children whose bodies were found earlier this week in Rosarito, Mexico, according to a federal criminal complaint filed Wednesday.

Matthew Taylor Coleman, 40, was charged with foreign murder Wednesday, two days after FBI agents took him into custody at the San Ysidro Port of Entry.

An affidavit by a special agent reveals disturbing details in the investigation.

In an interview, Coleman confessed to the murders of his 2-year-old son and 10-month-old daughter, saying he was “enlightened” by QAnon and Illuminati conspiracy theories, the complaint alleges. He said he was “receiving visions and signs that his wife … possessed serpent DNA and had passed it onto his children” and “that he was saving the world from monsters,” the complaint shows.

The investigation began Saturday when Coleman’s wife contacted Santa Barbara police to report her husband had left in a van, according to the complaint. The next day, she filed a missing persons report.

Around 8 a.m. Monday, Rosarito authorities said they found the bodies of two children matching the description of Coleman’s children, the complaint says.

Around 1 p.m. that day, Coleman arrived at the San Ysidro Port of Entry. After an initial inspection of the van, Coleman was referred to secondary inspection, where federal agents took custody of the vehicle.

During an interview, Coleman identified photos of the bodies recovered by Mexican authorities as his children, according to the complaint.

The summary of probable cause within the complaint alleges Coleman “murdered his children by shooting a spear fishing gun into their chests.”

When asked whether he knew what he did was wrong, he said “he knew it was wrong, but it was the only course of action that would save the world,” according to the complaint.

Coleman appeared Wednesday afternoon in federal court, where a judge ordered him jailed without bond. His arraignment was scheduled for Aug. 31.

Multiple agencies are involved in the investigation, including the FBI, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the Santa Barbara Police Department and the Secretaría de Seguridad Pública Municipal de Rosarito.