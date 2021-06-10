DA may charge people buying, selling fake vaccine cards

SAN DIEGO — County prosecutors are warning residents not to buy or sell fake vaccine cards being advertised on social media, saying anyone dealing in the phony documents could face serious charges.

“This is a crime and anyone dealing in phony vaccination cards can be prosecuted with forging a seal or false personation of an official,” the district attorney’s office wrote in a news release, including a screenshot of someone urging followers to “tap in” and get their fake card.

“COVID-19 vaccine cards contain official U.S. government seals and unauthorized duplication of these seals is illegal in California, as well as a violation of federal criminal law,” the DA’s office explained. “In addition to putting yourself and others around you at risk of contracting COVID-19, you may be prosecuted for fraud.”

Officials added that residents shouldn’t post pictures of their legitimate vaccine cards on social media either, because their photo could then be used to create fraudulent documents with their personal information on them.

Anyone with information on fake vaccination record cards being bought or sold locally was asked to contact the DA’s office, U.S. Health and Human Services at 1-800-HHS-TIPS or www.oig.hhs.gov, or the Internet Crime Complaint Center.