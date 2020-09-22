DA vows to fight predator’s potential placement in Pauma Valley

SAN DIEGO — San Diego County’s chief prosecutor is pushing back after the state’s Department of State Hospitals recently recommended a man convicted of sex crimes in Northern California be released to a Pauma Valley home.

San Diego County’s chief prosecutor Summer Stephan is pushing back after the state’s Department of State Hospitals recently recommended a man convicted of sex crimes in Northern California be released to a Pauma Valley home.

A public placement hearing is scheduled next month for 40-year-old Joshua Cooley, who previously was convicted in Humboldt County of sex crimes against underage girls. This month, the state agency recommended Cooley — considered a sexually violent predator, a designation recognizing that he’s “a danger to the health and safety of others” — for a home at 15077 Adams Drive.

“It’s not responsible, it’s not right — and we’re going to fight it,” San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan said.

Cooley was convicted of sexual battery of a 12-year-old girl in 2002. In 2007, while on parole, Cooley also gave alcohol to two 12-year-old girls and took them to his home where he later had inappropriate contact with a 17-year-old girl.

According to the San Diego Sexual Assault Felony Enforcement Task Force, the Pauma Valley address was recommended for Cooley after “not being able to find a suitable location for him in the county of domicile.”

“That’s crap — don’t want him here,” Pauma Valley resident Venessa Alvarez said. “This is peaceful here. Nobody has any problems with anybody. It’s putting drama right in the center of it — we don’t need it.”

But Stephan said there must be “extraordinary circumstances” to place a sexually violent predator in a county that’s separate from where the crimes were committed.

“What are those extraordinary circumstances?” she said. “We don’t know what they are. We can’t imagine what they could be.”

The proposed home for Cooley is next to a nursery and within the proximity of schools and a youth center. In July, a San Diego County judge deemed the home unsuitable to house 75-year-old Joseph Bocklett, a predator who was prosecuted in the county.

“To select a place that had been rejected by a judge very recently for another sexually violent predator is quite troubling,” Stephan said.

The public can submit comments Cooley’s hearing by calling 858-495-3619, emailing sdsafe@sdsheriff.org or by mail to SVP Release/SAFE Task Force at 9425 Chesapeake Drive, San Diego, Calif., 92123.