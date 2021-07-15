DA not currently filing charges against wife of pastor shot at his home

The home of Rev. Noah Shepherd shortly after he was shot and killed as he entered the family home through a back door. After initially arresting his wife on suspicion of murder, authorities announced they did not plan on filing criminal charges against her.

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego County District Attorney’s Office does not currently plan on filing charges against the wife of an East County pastor who was shot and killed at his home this week, a spokesperson said Thursday.

Investigators say 26-year-old Gabriela Rose Shepherd called 911 July 12 and told dispatchers she had accidentally shot her husband, San Diego Reformed Presbyterian Church Rev. Noah Shepherd, as he entered their home through a back door.

Deputies arrived and found the preacher with multiple gunshot wounds, authorities said, and he was pronounced dead at the hospital a short time later.

After further investigation by the department’s homicide unit, the pastor’s wife was arrested on suspicion of murder, sheriff’s officials said. She was booked into Las Colinas Detention and Reentry Facility and had an arraignment slated for Thursday, but the court appearance did not take place as scheduled after the DA’s office announced they were not planning on filing criminal charges at this time.

“We are not filing charges at this time,” a spokesperson for the office said. “We will review the case as we get more information.”

Anyone with information was asked to call the homicide unit at 858-285-6330 or report a tip anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

In an online statement Wednesday, Rev. Shepherd’s church said their clergy and congregation were mourning his loss.

“The Pacific Coast Presbytery, and the San Diego Reformed Presbyterian Church, express our heartbreaking sorrow over the passing of our brother and fellow-laborer, Rev. Noah Shepherd,” the post reads. “We will remember Rev. Shepherd for the hope of the gospel message he not only preached, but believed.”

