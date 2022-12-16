SAN DIEGO — The San Diego County District Attorney’s Office has concluded that officers and a deputy in 10 recent shootings involving law enforcement bear no criminal liability, according to a Friday news release.

The shootings happened over the past two years. The district attorney’s office said three of the incidents involved a “suicide by cop” situation, three involved high-speed chases and 10 of the people who were shot had illegal drugs in their system.

The DA’s office adds that add that most of the incidents involved officers being threatened and several involved law enforcement confronting a suspect in connection to a violent crime.

The district attorney’s office released its reviews of the following 10 shootings:

May 29, 2020 – Three San Diego police officers opened fire on 32-year-old “Ronnie” Kong, who was a suspect in the shooting of 62-year-old Juan Gudino Lopez, the district attorney’s office said. The gunfire came after Kong took out a handgun and raised it towards officers, according to the DA’s office. Kong died at the scene.

June 19, 2020 – The district attorney’s office said an Escondido police officer pulled over Rosendo Quezada, 44, who was suspected of violating his estranged wife’s restraining order against him. Quezada got out of his vehicle holding a metal crowbar while advancing toward the officer and “yelling statements about dying,” according to the DA’s office. The suspect was shot twice and survived.

June 27, 2020 – Leonardo Ibarra, 25, was shot and killed by two SDPD officers in the downtown area. When first confronted by the officers, Ibarra, who was wanted in a robbery, turned towards one of them and pulled out a firearm wrapped in a bandana, which prompted the officers to return fire, according to the district attorney’s office. Ibarra died two days later.

July 5, 2020 – While in a police cruiser, 25-year-old Keith Bergman slipped out of his handcuffs and took a gun from an officer’s backpack, firing at least one round, which went through the back window of a patrol vehicle, toward where an officer was standing, the district attorney’s office said. At one point after Bergman got out, an officer shot him. He survived and pleaded guilty.

October 4, 2020 – The district attorney’s office said Richard Young, 63, could be heard in a 9-1-1 call by his wife stating that he would commit “suicide by cop.” When officers arrived, they eventually tried to handcuff him but he pulled out a black revolver and pointed it at two officers, prompting one of them to shoot him, according to the DA’s office. Young survived and eventually entered into a mental health program.

April 12, 2021 – Christopher Marquez, 36, was shot and killed by two officers after an 11-hour standoff at a dumpster near San Diego High School. “Officers believed Marquez was going to shoot his girlfriend,” the district attorney’s office said. Prior to the standoff, Marquez shot at National City police officers before leading authorities on a chase, during which he fired several more times. Marquez was wanted in a shooting from the previous month.

September 17, 2021 – The district attorney’s office says Jonathan Carroll, 38, led Escondido police officers on a chase after failing to yield for a traffic stop. Police were pursuing him because he was suspected in a shooting. The high-speed chase ended in a crash and Carroll got out of the vehicle holding a gun. An officer shot him three times. Caroll died at the hospital.

December 26, 2021 – An investigation revealed that Roberto Cazares was suspected of killing someone in Vista. He was eventually shot and killed after a high-speed chase that ended in Escondido, where he got out of his vehicle and started shooting at an officer, according to the district attorney’s office. Cazares died of his injuries.

February 19, 2022 – Thirty-one-year-old Mizael Corrales was the driver of stolen white Mercedes, which he refused to exit when told to by San Diego County Sheriff’s deputies, according to the district attorney’s office. When authorities tried to remove him from the car, he backed up the vehicle, dragging the deputies. When the car then accelerated forward, one deputy fired his gun, killing Corrales.

March 30, 2022 – A man named Andrew Farnham, 60, who appeared to be suicidal was fatally shot by a San Diego police officer after pointing a gun at officers at the home of his elderly parents. The gun turned out to be a BB gun that resembled a semi-automatic handgun.