SAN DIEGO — Bicyclists across San Diego are calling on the mayor to do more to make streets safer for those on two wheels.

They want increased funding for quick-build bikeways, which they say will prevent injuries and deaths on the road.

“We’re asking the City Council to double the funding for the quick-build bikeways program from $1.35 to $2.7 million,” said Andy Hanshaw, with the San Diego County Bicycle Coalition. “That investment will allow the team to double the amount of miles of safe bikeways that it builds per year from nine to 18 miles.”

Laura Keenan said this priority is essential. She lost her husband when he was hit on his bike back in 2021.

“I never knew a pain like this existed was possible until Matt was killed,” Keenan said. “No one should have to go through this pain, and when it comes to cycling deaths, it is 100% avoidable.”

Councilmember Raul Campillo is also pressing the mayor on the plans. Advocates want the funding dedicated in the 2023 budget.

“It’s simple,” Campillo said. “Between 2016 and 2020, about 240 people by walking and 80 people by riding bikes were either killed or seriously injured on the streets of San Diego on average.”

Past bike lane projects have raised concerns from drivers that they will reduce badly-needed parking. Some have confused drivers when new layouts were introduced without warning.

The mayor’s office released a statement saying, in part, that the proposed budget includes significant investments in bike and pedestrian infrastructure and that “it’s in the hands of the City Council now.”

Meanwhile, councilmembers are expected to submit their budget memos Friday.