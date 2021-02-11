Cyclist killed on rural road

DEHESA, Calif. (CNS) – A bicyclist was fatally struck by an SUV while riding on a rural road east of El Cajon, authorities said Thursday.

The crash happened at about 7:20 p.m. Wednesday on Willow Glen Drive west of Dehesa Road, said California Highway Patrol Officer Travis Garrow.

A 32-year-old La Mesa man was riding an Electra Townie bicycle eastbound while a 48-year-old El Cajon man was also heading eastbound in an Infiniti QX60 SUV at about 45 mph, Garrow said. For unknown reasons, the Infiniti driver allowed his vehicle to drift to the right, striking the bicyclist from behind and ejecting him onto the roadway.

The bicyclist, who was not wearing a helmet, was pronounced dead at the scene, the officer said. The victim’s name was withheld pending family notification.

The Infiniti driver remained at the scene and intoxication was not believed to have been a factor in the crash, Garrow said.

