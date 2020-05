SAN DIEGO — A cyclist died Tuesday night after he was struck by a hit-and-run driver in the Rolando area, authorities said.

The collision happened just after 7 p.m. near University Avenue and Alamo Drive, according to San Diego police. Medics took the cyclist to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police found the Toyota Prius shortly after the collision in the 6800 block of El Cajon Boulevard, but were still searching for the driver.