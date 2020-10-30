Cyclist killed in East County

LEMON GROVE, Calif. (CNS) — A bicyclist in Lemon Grove was fatally struck by a driver, who stayed at the scene of the crash, a sheriff’s sergeant said Friday.

The crash happened around 7:50 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Westview Place, just south of state Route 94, said San Diego County Sheriff’s Sgt. Aaron Montan.

Deputies responded to the scene and found a male bicyclist with “visible injuries” to his legs, Montan said.

Paramedics rushed the bicyclist to Scripps Mercy Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Montan said. The man’s name and age were not immediately available.

The driver stayed on scene and cooperated with authorities. No details about the motorist or the involved vehicle were immediately available.

There was no indication that alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash, Montan said.

Anyone with any information regarding the crash was asked to call the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department at 619-337-2000.