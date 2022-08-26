Law enforcement gathers near the site where a bicyclist was hit and killed during an August police chase in Carlsbad. (KSWB)

SAN DIEGO — The bicyclist killed by a speeding motorcycle rider who was trying to escape parks police earlier this month has been publicly identified by the San Diego County Medical Examiner.

The deadly crash happened around 1 p.m. on Aug. 15 in Carlsbad, and also landed the motorcycle rider and his passenger in the hospital, according to California State Parks law enforcement.

Brad Allen Catcott, a 68-year-old Solana Beach resident, was riding his bicycle on Carlsbad Boulevard north of Poinsettia Lane that afternoon as the speeding motorcyclist approached behind him, according to the medical examiner’s office. It appears Catcott was trying to transition from a bike lane to a turning lane when the motorcycle hit him.

Witnesses called paramedics and authorities tried to help Catcott after the crash, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

At the time of the crash, authorities confirmed a California State Parks officer was chasing a 28-year-old man on a motorcycle with a 22-year-old woman riding on the back. Both were taken to the hospital for injuries suffered in the crash.

Authorities have not yet said what prompted the pursuit in the first place.

Authorities asked anyone who witnessed the crash to call investigator Adam Bentley at 442-339-5559.