SAN DIEGO — A thief robbed a CVS pharmacy in San Diego Tuesday night, getting away with several bottles of cough syrup, police said.

Around 10:30 p.m., a man walked into the store in the 600 block of Saturn Boulevard in the Egger Highlands neighborhood, made his way to the pharmacy and told the pharmacist to “give him all the cough syrup,” San Diego police said in a news release.

The pharmacist gave the robber about eight bottles of the medicine, police said.

Robbery detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information related to the robbery is encouraged to call SDPD or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.