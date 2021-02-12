CVS starts vaccinations at some San Diego locations

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Some CVS Pharmacy locations across San Diego County are now offering free COVID-19 vaccinations.

Carmen Lutes of Spring Valley was among the first to get an appointment at the CVS on East Palomar Street in Chula Vista.

“Easy, very easy. I stood in line maybe three minutes,” he said. “They have four to six people giving the injections. I didn’t feel a thing. Before I knew it, she said, ‘You’re ready, you’re done.'”

Vaccinations are by appointment only and based on state eligibility guidelines, which include healthcare workers and those 65 and older in San Diego County.

CVS started offering the vaccine at 100 stores in California on Friday, including locations in Chula Vista, Carlsbad, Poway, Rancho Bernardo, San Marcos, Santee and the city of San Diego. Those who are eligible and want the shot need to go through the CVS website or CVS pharmacy app to choose a location and time.

Chula Vista resident Doug Blanton said he went on the website Thursday and was surprised to see he could get the vaccine less than 24 hours later.

“It went great. I had an 11:30 appointment, and by 11:21, I had already had my shot,” Blanton said. “Much easier than what some of my friends have gone through. They said they had to wait two hours.”

According to CVS, appointments will be listed on the site as they get doses from local, state and federal programs.

“If you’ve made an appointment and it’s been confirmed on your application for first and second dose, be confident we’ll have enough vaccine for you — if you made that appointment,” CVS District Manager Ralph Baez said.

Find more information about participating locations and how to make an appointment on this webpage.