Customers take cover as man gets shot, wounded outside East County business

LEMON GROVE, Calif. (CNS) – A man was shot and wounded Saturday in a parking lot in front of a business, authorities said.

The shooting happened shortly after 1:30 a.m. Saturday on Broadway near Buena Vista Avenue, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said.

Several people inside a business told deputies they sheltered in place after hearing the sound of gunfire.

Witnesses said two customers went outside and found a man who had been shot. Believing an ambulance wouldn’t arrive in time, they put the victim in a car and drove him to a hospital.

His condition was unknown, the sheriff’s department said. There was no description of the suspect.