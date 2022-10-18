A cruise ship passenger suffering from heart attack symptoms was airlifted to a San Diego hospital. (U.S. Coast Guard)

SAN DIEGO — An 82-year-old man experiencing heart attack symptoms was medically evacuated by the Coast Guard from a cruise ship about 270 miles off the San Diego coast Monday.

The incident occurred aboard the cruise ship Sapphire Princess when crewmembers contacted the Coast Guard Sector San Diego Join Harbor Operations Center about needing a medevac for a man suffering from heart attack symptoms, the U.S. Coast Guard stated in a release.

Air crews from sector San Diego and Coast Guard Sacramento assisted in air support for the victim on the Sapphire Princess.

The Jayhawk crew from San Diego were able to take the 82-year-old man back to San Diego, where an ambulance transported him to Scripps Memorial Hospital Hillcrest, Coast Guard officials said. He is currently in stable condition.