Cruise ship employees to get COVID-19 vaccines in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — Several cruise ships are expected to come to San Diego this week so crew members can get COVID-19 vaccines.

The first Carnival Corp. ship to dock in San Diego will be Holland America’s Koningsdam, the San Diego Union-Tribune reports. Sharp Healthcare employees will board the ship at the B Street Pier along the Embarcadero and vaccinate 126 crew members.

The U-T reports Sharp vaccinators will administer 151 doses to crew aboard the Royal Princess later Wednesday when it docks offshore near Coronado, and 175 more crew members aboard the Noordam will be vaccinated Thursday.

The CDC said in early May that cruise lines could soon begin trial voyages in U.S. waters with volunteer passengers helping test whether the ships can sail safely during a pandemic. Ships are required to make at least one practice run before resuming regular cruises, unless operators can vouch that 98% of crew and 95% of passengers are vaccinated.