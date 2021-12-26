Cruise back in San Diego after missing stop due to crew’s COVID outbreak

Passengers disembark the Koningsdam cruise ship in San Diego on Dec. 26 after a COVID-19 outbreak among crew members forced them to miss a stop in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, Holland America confirmed. (Photo: OnScene.TV)

SAN DIEGO — Passengers disembarked a Holland America cruise ship in San Diego Sunday after missing one of their stops in Mexico because of a COVID-19 outbreak among crew members.

A spokesperson told FOX 5 that there were no confirmed coronavirus cases among the passengers on the Koningsdam, the cruise line’s largest vessel. All guests ages 5 and up were required to show proof of vaccination and a negative COVID-19 test before boarding. Only those required to do so for international travel were provided testing on the way out.

Reached by email, Holland America again declined to provide a specific number of staff members who had tested positive. They have referred publicly to the outbreak as “small,” while The Daily Mail and other outlets have reported the number of sick crew members is upwards of 20. Officials said the employees were quarantined as soon as it was apparent they had the virus.

“The important thing is these crew cases … are mild or asymptomatic,” wrote Erik Elvejord, Holland America’s director of public relations. “Our crew are vaccinated and many have already received a booster.”

FOX 5 was on hand in May when Koningsdam workers were among those vaccinated by Sharp HealthCare at an event hosted at the port. Elvejord said Sunday that the cruise line operates under the protocols of the CDC’s Conditional Sailing Order. More on Holland America’s COVID policies is available on their website.

The ship arrived back in San Diego as originally scheduled, but the passengers missed out on their stop in Puerto Vallarta, where Mexican health protocols dictated no one could leave the ship once any positive cases had been registered.

Vacationers could be seen walking down the gangway and toward the parking lot or other transportation options on a rainy morning Sunday. Some wore masks, which were required in certain indoor areas on the vessel.

Corona resident Rosemary Capuano described what she and others heard after learning they couldn’t get off the ship in Puerto Vallarta.

“We were refused entry, and later on we found out we had 21 cases of COVID on the ship, with the crew,” she told a photographer with OnScene.TV. “They’re not really giving us a lot of information of what happened.”

“They sent us a letter to all the passengers saying that they had a mild case of COVID and it was isolated and basically we had nothing to worry about,” Capuano added. “They offered us $50 extra to spend on ship and basically said, ‘Keep your mask on, enjoy the rest of your cruise.'”