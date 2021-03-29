Crowds return to San Diego beaches during spring break

SAN DIEGO — Tourists and locals are back out at San Diego’s most popular beaches in celebration of spring break.

“Everybody’s been keeping their six feet. Everybody’s being totally safe out there,” Phoenix resident Zachary Busha said.

The crowds come despite a report from Destination Analysis that found only 12% of Americans planned to travel during spring break this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Local restaurants report an uptick in business but say crowds haven’t returned to pre-pandemic levels yet.

Crowds return to San Diego’s beaches during spring break.

Crowds return to San Diego’s beaches during spring break.

Crowds return to San Diego’s beaches during spring break.

“We are still seeing a lot of people come through,” Brendon Simmons, manager of Sandbar Sports Bar & Grill, said. “A lot of vacationers coming through. Even though we’re in red tier, we’re operating to the best of our ability with 25% indoor. Doing [what] we can as far as keeping it as clean as we possibly can.”

City leaders and the area’s largest school district urged San Diegans Friday to be cautious over the break to avoid another spike in coronavirus cases and deaths. As San Diego and its schools gradually reopen from COVID-19 shutdowns, city leaders warned against large gatherings like the ones in Miami Beach. Police fired pepper balls at unruly crowds while enforcing an early curfew over their break.

“I feel safe,” Temecula resident Cassandra Rodriguez said Monday. “I didn’t bring my mask. I feel like we’re all six feet apart.”