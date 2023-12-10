SAN DIEGO — Dozens of boats decked out in lights made their way through San Diego Bay Sunday evening. It’s the 53rd year for the San Diego Bay Parade of Lights.

The long-standing tradition brought thousands of people to the harbor to catch a glimpse of the festive boats.

This year’s theme is “Christmas Traditions Around the World.”

The holiday boat parade, featuring 80 decorated boats, took off at 5:30 p.m. from Shelter Island, heading next to Harbor Island, followed by the Embarcadero, Seaport Village, and The Pier at Cesar Chavez Park, ending just before 8 p.m. at the Ferry Landing on Coronado.

On Saturday night, hundreds of people gathered behind the Dana Hotel in Mission Bay to watch the Mission Bay Boat Parade of Lights.

If you missed Sunday’s parade through San Diego Bay, don’t worry. It’s happening again Sunday, Dec. 17 at the same time.