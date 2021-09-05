Crowds beat the Labor Day weekend heat at Mission Beach

SAN DIEGO — Warm weather is drawing thousands of people to the coast for the final days of summer as Mission Beach was packed Labor Day weekend.

“It’s been overcast the last few weeks, the water warmed up and the warm weather,” said Lifeguard Lt. Brian Clark with the City of San Diego Fire-Rescue. “That all contributes to having more people down here.”

He said rip current rescues account for more than 80% of the department’s calls. With a beach hazard statement issued through the weekend, lifeguards caution beachgoers.

Even with the elevated surf this weekend, some surfers are less than impressed.

“It’s not great,” said Dylan Thomas, who is visiting from Long Beach. “I’m waiting for winter to get here, so we can get some real waves.”

Labor Day Weekend is boosting business after pandemic restrictions devastated the economy. Along the boardwalk, restaurants like the Draft are getting an uptick in foot traffic.

“It’s nice to have people out and about again and another sunny Labor Day Weekend in San Diego,” said Rocky Sheehan, general manager of the Draft.

Compared to past holiday weekends, Sheehan has noticed labor shortages and fewer international visitors this year.

“Hiring kitchen staff has been challenging,” Sheehan said. “Those guys haven’t really come back in force, but we found some people who are back there doing the job for us.”

Lifeguards also want to make sure boaters in Mission Bay are staying safe. They are encouraging everyone to know boating laws and wear life jackets.