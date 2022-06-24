POWAY, Calif. – Crews with the San Diego Fire Department and California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection are working to extinguish a blaze in Poway and officials have now announced accompanying road closures.

SKYFOX is over the scene near State Route 67 and Poway Road where the fire is currently covering 10 acres and spreading at a moderate rate of speed, according to CalFire officials.

At this time, deputies with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department have announced that some intersections near SR-67, Hwy 67, Espola Road and Scripps Poway Parkway are closed as officials work to extinguish the blaze. “Please avoid the area at this time while the Firefighters get this fire contained,” the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department wrote on Twitter Friday afternoon. https://twitter.com/SDSheriff/status/1540448238842523648

At this time, no evacuations or structural threats have been announced. You can watch SKYFOX over the Poway fire in the player above.

