A brush fire burns near the U.S.-Mexico border on June 24, 2022. (San Diego Gas and Electric)

SAN DIEGO – Crews with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection are working to extinguish a brush fire near the U.S.-Mexico border, authorities say.

The fire is located near the Otay Mountain Truck Trail and Doghouse Junction on Otay Mountain, CalFire officials stated on Twitter. The blaze is at 10-plus acres and spreading at a moderate rate with no current structural threats in the area.

SkyFOX was over the scene Friday afternoon. Aerial video showed heavy smoke among trees and brush on the mountain.

