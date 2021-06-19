Crews struggle to reach remote 500-acre wildfire in far East County

Smoke rises from a remote area east of Mount Laguna on Saturday, June 19 2021. Cal Fire San Diego said the blaze was about 100 acres by 11:30 a.m. (Photo: SDGE Fire Alert Camera)

SAN DIEGO — Firefighters struggled to reach a wildfire burning in a remote area east of Mount Laguna Saturday morning and the blaze grew to about 500 acres.

The fire was first reported around 9 a.m. in the Canebrake area, near the Great Southern Overland Stage Route in rural East County, according to Cal Fire San Diego. “The remote location is making access by ground difficult,” the department said as it sent aircraft to douse the flames.

By about 1:30 p.m. the fire had grown to 500 acres and was 0% contained, officials said.

#OverlandFire in Canebrake [update] Fire is 500 acres; no structure threat. pic.twitter.com/sC9YWY8hKb — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) June 19, 2021

Even as it grew to hundreds of acres, Cal Fire said the blaze was not immediately threatening any buildings, due to the remote location. No evacuations had been ordered as of 1:30 p.m.

“Ground access remains difficult,” a spokesperson wrote on Twitter. “Additional Air resources are at scene.”

The fire comes after a week of extreme heat in parts of San Diego County and warnings from officials that the dry conditions would lead to increased fire danger.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.