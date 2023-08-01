LAKESIDE, Calif. — Officials are searching for a hiker who went missing Monday near the El Capitan Reservoir, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said.

Around 5:30 p.m. Monday, the department received a call that the hiker did not return home, SDSO told FOX 5.

Crews began searching for the hiker Monday evening after receiving the report. The Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Team and ASTREA helicopter were deployed to assist with search.

Officials said the last known address they had for the hiker was at the 16900 block of El Monte Road, but it is unclear which trail the hiker was on as there are many in the area.

Authorities are still working to determine when the hiker initially set foot on the trail.

No description of the hiker was immediately available, the department said.