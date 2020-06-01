1 dead, another injured in North County plane crash, officials say

VALLEY CENTER, Calif. — Emergency crews are responding to a plane crash that killed one and injured at least one other person Sunday in northern San Diego County.

The crash happened in the area of 30316 Palomar Vista Dr., according to North County Fire Protection District Capt. John Choi. One fatality is being reported with another person being attended to, an official from the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said.

No structures are believed to have been affected at this point, the department said.

