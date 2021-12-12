Fire damages commercial building in North Park

SAN DIEGO – Firefighters responded to a two-alarm structure fire Sunday morning along University Avenue in North Park.

The fire was reported around 9 a.m. in the 3000 block of University Avenue. When fire crews arrived they saw heavy smoke coming from the second floor of a commercial building, according to the San Diego-Fire Rescue Department.

Firefighters say the fire spread to the shared attic of two adjacent businesses, Soluna Wellness and a barber shop next door. The two businesses were not occupied at the time. Several apartment complexes nearby were evacuated but no damages were reported to the residential units.

No injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.