Crews rescue man after 50-foot fall at Sunset Cliffs

SAN DIEGO — A man in his mid-30s was taken to the hospital after falling about 50 feet down Sunset Cliffs, authorities said.

The man fell from the edge of a cliff at about 11:59 p.m. Saturday, the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department said. A helicopter hoisted the man, who has not been publicly identified, to be treated at UCSD Medical Center for major trauma after complaining of back injuries, San Diego Fire-Rescue Department Battalion Chief Dan Eddy told OnScene.TV.

“He was good and he talking to us, he was alert and everything else,” Eddy said, adding the man likely suffered some “internal injuries” due to the fall.

Eddy urged residents to be cautious near the edges of Sunset Cliffs after several recent similar incidents.