A horse was rescued in Jamul by the SDHS Emergency Response Team. (San Diego Humane Society)

JAMUL, Calif. — A horse was rescued Wednesday after somehow getting itself stuck in a pool, the San Diego Humane Society announced.

The horse, named Shocker, ended up in his owner’s empty pool located in the 13000 block of Proctor Valley Lane in Jamul.

The owner attempted to build a ramp to get Shocker out of the pool, but was ultimately unsuccessful, SDHS Director of Public Relations Nina Thompson said in a news release.

Eventually the San Diego County Department of Animal Services was called out to the scene, who in turn contacted the humane society’s Emergency Response Team to conduct a rescue for the horse.

Rescue crews put a protective helmet on Shocker to keep him safe and calm and lifted him into the air by using a rescue tripod, SDHS said. A veterinarian was also present at the rescue to ensure Shocker was doing well.

Crews were able to successfully get Shocker out of the pool and onto the grass after about three hours, Thompson said.

The horse was not injured during the rescue.