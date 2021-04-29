Firefighters say blaze on rural property was an illegal burn

SAN DIEGO — Flames and smoke drew firefighters to a property in rural San Diego County Thursday morning, but officials say the blaze was set intentionally to get rid of leaves and other debris.

Cal Fire headed out to the fire in Ramona just after 9 a.m. It was burning in an open field off West Haverford Road and Pine Street.

SkyFOX video showed white smoke rising from several places on the ground there, but crews had it under control quickly and kept the fire from spreading to any buildings.

Cal Fire investigators told FOX 5 that someone at the property was trying to dispose of leaves and other debris by burning them, but that they lacked the permits to do so legally.