Crews knock down small brush fire sparked by burning vehicle

SAN DIEGO – Firefighters quickly knocked down a three-acre brush fire Thursday afternoon that was ignited by a burning vehicle along Highway 94 in Potrero.

As of about 3 p.m., crews were able to stop the forward spread of the blaze, according to a tweet by Cal Fire San Diego. No injuries have been reported.

“Crews will remain at scene for several hours, mopping up,” the department said.

Traffic was heavily congested on the highway east of Barrett Smith Road due to the fire.

