Crews knock down fire at pizza restaurant

SAN DIEGO — Firefighters knocked down a fire at a San Diego pizza restaurant Wednesday morning.

The blaze was reported around 6 a.m. at Zappy Pizza, located in a strip mall in the 5800 block of University Avenue, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

No one was inside the business when the fire broke out and no injuries were reported, Battalion Chief Dave Seneviretne said.

Firefighters evacuated a nearby dialysis clinic as a precaution, but have since started allowing patients back into the building.