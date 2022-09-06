SAN DIEGO — Crews with San Diego Fire-Rescue Department knocked down a fire Monday morning at an abandoned warehouse in the East Village neighborhood, fire officials said.

The fire was first reported shortly after 5 a.m. at a warehouse located at 1330 G Street. A second alarm response was requested at 5:17 a.m., SDFD said.

Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy fire coming through the roof of the building, but fire crews were able to knock down the flames by 5:37 a.m.

Some crews will remain at the scene of the fire for clean up and to perform overhaul on the fire, SDFD said.

Arson investigators with SDFD’s Metro Arson Strike Team are on scene to determine the cause of the fire.

The building was scheduled to be demolished, fire officials said.

The fire is estimated to have caused $500,000 in damages, which is based on a formula developed by the U.S. Fire Administration.

There have been no injuries reported, according to SDFD.