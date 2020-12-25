Crews keep Creek Fire at bay as fight drags into Christmas Day

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The battle with a wind-driven brush fire in North County dragged into Christmas morning Friday, with evacuations lifted but plenty of work remaining for firefighters who had been keeping the flames at bay since Wednesday.

In their most recent update, on the evening of Christmas Eve, authorities said the fire was about 4,276 acres and containment had increased to 35%.

The flames of the Creek Fire were pushed by the wind into Camp Pendleton early Thursday, according to the North County Fire Protection District, and by 6 a.m. had burned 750 acres.

Because of steep terrain, difficult access and high wind speeds, the blaze quickly spread over a much wider area and, as of 9:35 a.m., had blackened at least 3,050 acres and was 0% contained, Camp Pendleton Fire Department Battalion Chief Ryan Rushing said.

Cal Fire crews plan to work through the night to douse the flames.

No structural damage was immediately reported.

The Creek Fire was first reported about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, about two miles west of Sandia Creek Drive. It quickly blackened 50 acres. It was unclear what sparked the blaze, which erupted amid a red flag warning issued by the National Weather Service.

Mandatory evacuations were issued about 1 a.m. for homes on De Luz Road, Main Avenue, Dougherty Street and Ceramic, Darla and Shady lanes in Fallbrook and De Luz Housing and Lake O’Neill campground on Camp Pendleton, according to Cal Fire and North County fire departments.

Additional evacuation orders were issued shortly before 2:55 a.m. for about 7,000 residents on the west side of Fallbrook, south of Main Avenue to South Mission Road, according to Cal Fire.

There was “no projected time” to get evacuees back into their homes, according to U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Dan Conley, Camp Pendleton’s commander.

“Neither of the housing areas are threatened right now,” Conley said. “But there is an abundance of caution.

“We don’t know what the winds are going to do. We don’t want to put folks in, and then the wind shifts and we’ve got really big problems. That’s why we can’t do it right now.”