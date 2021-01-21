Crews free driver from overturned vehicle

CARLSBAD, Calif. (CNS) – A woman suffered major injuries Thursday morning in a rollover crash on Interstate 5 in Carlsbad.

The crash was reported shortly before 8:30 a.m. on southbound Interstate 5 south of Cannon Road, according to the California Highway Patrol, which reported a vehicle overturned and landed on its wheels with the driver’s side door up against a guardrail on the right side of the highway.

The driver, whose name and age were not immediately released, was freed from the wreckage and taken to a hospital for treatment of major injuries, according to the CHP.

It was unclear if any other vehicles were involved in the crash.