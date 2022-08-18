SAN DIEGO — San Diego police are investigating after finding a female’s body at the scene of a brush fire in the Mission Bay Park neighborhood early Thursday.

Shortly before 3 a.m., police received a call about a brush fire burning along the north side of Friars Road, west of Napa Street, Lt. Adam Sharki said in a news release. As San Diego Fire-Rescue Department crews put out the flames, officers found a female’s body on the ground.

“Due to the extensive damage from the fire, information about the female’s identity or any possible injuries is very limited,” police said.

Detectives were still collecting evidence and asked for the public’s help with the investigation. Anyone with information was asked to call the Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.