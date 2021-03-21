Fire at downtown high-rise causes some evacuations

SAN DIEGO — A fire at a high-rise building downtown caused a partial evacuation of the building Sunday.

Firefighters found heavy smoke and flames on the 8th floor of the building near 6th Avenue and A Street around 4 p.m. Fire rescue dispatch records show a second alarm was requested at 4:18 p.m.

Firefighters reported no injuries as of 4:30 p.m. Crews were checking for any fire that may have spread to other areas of the building, fire officials said.

A total of 89 people were assigned to the fire with City of Coronado firefighters assisting San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

