LA MESA, Calif. — Firefighters protected buildings from a small brush fire that broke out along the trolley tracks in a La Mesa neighborhood Wednesday.

Callers reported the fire around 1:40 p.m. near the corner of Amaya Drive and Water Street, according to Heartland Fire & Rescue.

SkyFOX flew overhead, showing white smoke rising from trees and brush near the tracks. The flames burned within feet of an office building at the street corner and across the road from a row of homes.

Crews ran hose lines across the street and sprayed water onto the fire from a distance. By about 2 p.m., firefighters had extinguished the bulk of the flames. No buildings appeared seriously damaged.

It wasn’t immediately clear what sparked the fire. On emergency radio, authorities discussed looking for a person who may have been in the area at the time the fire broke out, but officials did not release further details.