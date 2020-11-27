Firefighters battle 10-acre wildfire in East County

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Crews were dispatched Friday to a fire that has burned 10 acres in the Cleveland National Forest near the community of Alpine.

The fire was first reported shortly after 1 p.m. on Japatul and Japatul Valley roads, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Thomas Shoots of Cal Fire said that while the fire is not contained, crews have made progress against it and are now in the “mop up” stage. “Things are holding up pretty well.”

Cal Fire was assisting the U.S. Forest Service. The CHP earlier reported that a large plume of smoke could be seen in the area.

While there has been no reported structural damage, it was unclear if there were any injuries.

The sheriff’s department issued an evacuation warning, but were asking area residents to shelter in place, a spokesman said.

San Diego County is under a wildfire red flag warning until Saturday due to strong winds and low humidity.

