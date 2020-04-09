Crews extinguish fire at abandoned preschool

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A fire damaged an abandoned preschool/daycare in the Lincoln Park area Thursday, but nobody was hurt, authorities said.

The blaze was reported around 9:40 a.m. at the one-story building in the 300 block of 47th Street, just south of the 47th Street Trolley Station, San Diego Fire-Rescue spokeswoman Monica Munoz said.

The building was vacant and boarded up when firefighters arrived and they spotted smoke coming from several vents in the roof.

Crews doused the blaze and had the flames knocked down within 20 minutes, Munoz said.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.