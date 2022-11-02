SAN DIEGO — City crews broke ground Wednesday on an upcoming park and joint-use facility in Mira Mesa.

The Salk Neighborhood Park & Joint-Use Facility is expected to open in February 2024 and the project is expected to provide a variety of recreational opportunities for the community.

City leaders gathered Wednesday morning to commemorate the groundbreaking for the highly anticipated project.

The $11.28 million project is located on 4.1 acres of land behind Jonas Salk Elementary School. The park will feature a variety of amenities, including bike racks, a multiuse field, a comfort station, adult fitness equipment and structures for shading.