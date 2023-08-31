SAN DIEGO — The County of San Diego broke ground Wednesday on a new project to bring a new look and more activities to the Waterfront Park.

The project includes plans for a dog park, a basketball court, pickleball courts, an exercise station, shaded seats, more lighting and accessible pathways, the County said.

The new amenities are expected to open for residents in spring 2024.

Board of Supervisors Chair Nora Vargas was joined by County Parks and Recreation officials Wednesday to break ground on the construction project that will be located on the northeast corner of the park.

“I think that so many folks are on social media every day and people are looking at their phones…” Vargas said. “We need to talk to people more. We need to build more community. Because that’s the way we get to know each other and get to really work together. And I think that’s why parks are so important.”

The construction is on a lesser-used portion of the park, officials said, and will provide an alternative to older children and adults compared to the other southern portion, which is more geared to younger children.

The new amenities will be free to use for all when they open to the public.

The Waterfront Park, located on Pacific Highway at the Embarcadero in downtown San Diego, is open daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.