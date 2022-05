SAN DIEGO – Crews from the San Diego Fire Department are working to extinguish a fire in Barrio Logan.

The fire broke out around 7:58 p.m. in the 2100 block of Newton Avenue, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department log.

Four engines and a total of 30 personnel have been dispatched to the scene to assist. A fire investigator is also on the scene.

There are no reported injuries at this time.

Check back for updates on this developing story.