Crews contain fire burning near Bay Ho neighborhood

SAN DIEGO – Firefighters have fully contained a brush fire that broke out Sunday near San Diego’s Bay Ho neighborhood.

San Diego Fire-Rescue said the blaze was contained as of 5:25 p.m. It was reported around 4 p.m. in the canyon behind 4600 Monongahela and 4600 Leathers streets. Nearly 50 personnel including four engines were assigned to the incident.

“Crews will remain at the scene for another two hours to ensure all hot spots are out,” the department said in a tweet.

No injuries have been reported, but several homes were threatened by the fire.

