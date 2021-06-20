Crews battling vegetation fire near Ramona

RAMONA (CNS) – Firefighters were on the scene Sunday of a 50-acre vegetation fire north of state Route 78, authorities said.
The fire, dubbed the Clevenger Fire, started at about 5 p.m. Sunday near Clevenger Trails, said Southern California Air Operations.
One firefighting crew at the scene said the fire was consuming light flashy fuels with a slow-to-moderate rate of spread and making a push up to the top Juanita Ridge.
The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department was sending a full response, the agency said.
No further information was immediately available.
