Crews battling vegetation fire near Ramona

RAMONA (CNS) – Firefighters were on the scene Sunday of a 50-acre vegetation fire north of state Route 78, authorities said.

The fire, dubbed the Clevenger Fire, started at about 5 p.m. Sunday near Clevenger Trails, said Southern California Air Operations.

#ClevengerFire [Update] The Fire is currently 50 acres and 0% contained. Firefighters will be working through the night, building containment line. Hwy 78 is closed from Horizon View to San Pasqual. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/APdUjP5qoP — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) June 21, 2021

One firefighting crew at the scene said the fire was consuming light flashy fuels with a slow-to-moderate rate of spread and making a push up to the top Juanita Ridge.

The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department was sending a full response, the agency said.

No further information was immediately available.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.