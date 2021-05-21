Small fire causes road closures in El Cajon

A photo showing flames behind homes after a wildfire sparked off I-8 in El Cajon on Friday. (Jennifer Denesowicz)

SAN DIEGO — Firefighters battled a small wildfire off Interstate 8 in El Cajon Friday afternoon.

California Highway Patrol said firefighting operations were causing the closure of eastbound lanes of I-8 near Greenfield Drive in the Granite Hills area. I-8 has reopened but the Greenfield Drive onramp to the freeway is still closed.

SkyFOX was above the roadside brushfire and a FOX 5 viewer sent video of smoke and flames behind homes.

Currently off los coches 2nd fire 🔥 🤯 @fox5sandiego @RaoulMartinezTV pic.twitter.com/gJbZaRcGTU — J e n n y 🦋 (@jennnnyx3_) May 21, 2021

Firefighters appeared to have gotten control of the fire soon after the lane closures were announced.

Check back for updates on this developing story.