Small fire causes road closures in El Cajon

SAN DIEGO — Firefighters battled a small wildfire off Interstate 8 in El Cajon Friday afternoon.
California Highway Patrol said firefighting operations were causing the closure of eastbound lanes of I-8 near Greenfield Drive in the Granite Hills area. I-8 has reopened but the Greenfield Drive onramp to the freeway is still closed.
SkyFOX was above the roadside brushfire and a FOX 5 viewer sent video of smoke and flames behind homes.
Firefighters appeared to have gotten control of the fire soon after the lane closures were announced.
