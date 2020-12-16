Some homes evacuated as 30-acre fire burns near Santee neighborhood

Flames on a hillside near a neighborhood in Santee where a brush fire broke out Wednesday, Dec. 16 2020. (Photo: San Diego Sheriff’s Department)

SANTEE, Calif. — Crews battled flames on the ground and by air Wednesday afternoon and some residents were forced to leave home after a brush fire broke out near a neighborhood in Santee and grew to at least a couple dozen acres.

The fire broke out in a wildland area just west of the homes on Cuyamaca Street and Chaparral Drive shortly before 2 p.m., authorities said.

By about 2:30 p.m. the fire was 25 to 30 acres in size, though “crews (were) making good progress on controlling the fire,” the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said.

Watch Cmdr: UPDATE – The fire in Santee is approximately 25-30 acres. Fire crews are making good progress on controlling the fire. Please be ready to evacuate if asked. Thank you for your cooperation. @SDSOSantee @CityofSantee — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) December 16, 2020

The department said some of the homes closest to the blaze — located on Princess Joann and Dakota Ranch roads — had been evacuated as a precaution. A temporary evacuation point was set up at Santana High School, on Magnolia Avenue in Santee.

There were no other immediate orders issued, but a spokesperson said on Twitter that people who live in the area should be ready to go if authorities come to their home and ask them to leave.

A helicopter and airplane were dropping water and flame retardant onto the blaze as crews ran hose lines from the residential area out to the fire. Leaping flames could be seen burning through the brush near power lines.

Northbound Cuyamaca Street was closed at Mollie Lane, preventing access to Chaparral Drive where the fire was closest to homes.

Sheriff’s deputies went door-to-door letting neighbors know to evacuate, and also helped Heartland Fire Department keep the area clear of traffic. Cal Fire said it was also providing resources and back-up for the local department.

Check back for updates on this developing story.