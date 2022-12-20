A fire broke out at a granny flat in the Encanto area. (KSWB)

SAN DIEGO — A fire broke out at a home Tuesday in the Encanto neighborhood, the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department said.

The blaze was first reported around 6:10 a.m. inside a granny flat on a property located at 2133 Swan St., a SDFD spokesperson told FOX 5.

Crews were able to knock to the flames by 6:35 a.m.

Footage captured of the incident by SkyFOX showed heavy damage to the small structure, with smoke still visible as of 7 a.m.

One person who was inside the building was injured, according to SDFD. They were not taken to a hospital and the severity of their injuries is not yet known.

The cause of the fire and the extent of the damages to the property is still under investigation.